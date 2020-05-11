May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 93 booked overnight

By Annette Chrysostomou016

A total of 93 motorists and pedestrians and five premises were booked during 12 hours from Sunday evening until Monday morning for violating the ban on movements.

From 6pm until 6am police inspected 410 premises and checked 3,245 people in cars and on foot.

 



