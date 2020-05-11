May 11, 2020

Coronavirus: Bicommunal committee to discuss reopening of crossing points  

Mustafa Akinci: I think we can be optimistic

The Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health will hold a joint teleconference on Wednesday to assess the situation regarding coronavirus, said Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday.

Akinci also spoke about the reopening of the crossing points, calling on members of the committee on both sides to come up with a viable solution.

“We need to hear the experts’ thoughts on the matter, but the important thing is keeping everyone on the island safe and healthy,” he said.

Akinci said the north is ready to open talks aimed at reopening the crossing points soon, based on the health experts’ advice in recent days.

“I want to be positive and I will continue to cooperate with the Republic of Cyprus and with the UN so that we can finally achieve that.”

Akinci added that no new cases have been recorded in the north for more than 20 days.

“Coupled with the fact that in the Republic the number of daily cases is in the single digits, I think we can be optimistic,” he said.

“Opening the crossing points would be socially and economically beneficial to both communities, we need to work together in order to achieve that as soon as possible,” he concluded.



