May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Certain measures eased in the north

By George Psyllides00
A deserted square in north Nicosia

After a two-month lockdown, Turkish Cypriot authorities eased certain restrictions on Monday, allowing restaurants and other establishments to offer delivery and take out services provided their workers have been screened for the coronavirus.

To be able to operate, the food outlets must have a certificate that staff have tested negative for the virus. Reports in the north said some businesses could not open on Monday because they had not received the required paperwork.

Some 4,000 workers in the sector have been screened. The easing of the restriction does not apply to hotels.

The association of shop owners meanwhile decided that businesses, which were closed in April, will not have to pay rent because they could not afford to.

The association said it expected the sector to shrink by 50 per cent in the absence of tourism, students, and Greek Cypriots who used to shop in the north.

At the same time, the north on Monday introduced the civil service summer working hours, which is earlier than other years. ‘Civil servants’ have been working remotely and only for emergencies.

Not all departments and services have resumed operations.

The summer hours, which will run until September 21, are 8am to 2.30pm daily apart from Thursday. On Thursdays work starts at 8am with a break at 12.30pm and then from 1pm until 5.30pm.



Related posts

Two arrested for driving under influence of drugs

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Child suffering from Kawasaki disease improving

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 142 Cypriots repatriated from Russia on Sunday

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested for illegal weapon after police chase, shots fired

Gina Agapiou

Work to restart on ten cultural heritage sites across Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Celebrate museum day by making sure your voice is heard says Bank of Cyprus

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign