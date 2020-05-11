May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Child suffering from Kawasaki disease improving

By George Psyllides00
The Makarios hospital

A two and a half-year-old child found positive with coronavirus and suffering from Kawasaki disease appears to be improving, according to a senior doctor.

The boy has been treated for the past six days at Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia.

“He displays improvement in both clinical and lab findings,” head of the paediatric department Avraam Elia said.

The boy had undergone three tests for the coronavirus, with only the third coming out positive.

His father has also tested positive, but he is asymptomatic.

“The first test was negative. We did the second one, which was doubtful because there were certain lab findings suggesting a serious infection from Covid-19, as described in isolated incidents abroad, and the third was positive,” Elia said.

Elia said Covid-19 is thought to be the trigger for a new nosological entity like the Kawasaki syndrome.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in blood vessels throughout the body. It happens in three phases, and a lasting fever usually is the first sign.

It most often affects kids younger than five.

The New York City Health Department announced finding 15 cases between April 29 and May 3.

Last week, the New York State Department of Health expanded that to 64 cases state-wide and issued an advisory on what is being called ‘Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Temporally Associated with COVID-19.’

Italy, Spain, and the UK have noted an uptick in Kawasaki-like disease among children coincident with the COVID-19 outbreaks there.

British health authorities warned about a small rise in children with severe Covid-19 and features consistent with toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease. “Abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms have been a common feature as has cardiac inflammation,” they said.



