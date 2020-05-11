May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Economy to contract by at least 6.9% says uni of Cyprus

By George Psyllides00
Demand for tourism services will have large impact

The University of Cyprus Economics Research Centre expects the economy to contract by 6.9 per cent this year under a baseline scenario taking into account the fallout of the coronavirus crisis so far.

The centre incorporates the direct impact of containment measures enforced in Cyprus, which reduced the production capacity in sectors of economic activity, the restrictions, like social distancing, that will have to remain in place after the lockdown is eased, and the impact of reduced external demand, particularly for tourist services.

Due to the high uncertainty surrounding the outlook, two alternative scenarios are considered, a baseline and an adverse one.

The baseline scenario assumes an adjustment period of two months and a reduction in external demand for tourist services in Cyprus from April to August, of 40 per cent in annual arrivals.

Retail trade, transportation, accommodation, food services, and the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors and other service activities are associated with the largest output losses, amounting to around 20 per cent of their gross value added.

Significant output losses are also estimated for construction, manufacturing, as well as administrative and support service activities.

In the adverse scenario, which assumes a longer adjustment period and a sharp reduction in external demand, the contraction in real GDP could be as severe as 13.1 per cent, nearly double the size of the 2013 recession, the centre said.

The adverse scenario foresees an adjustment period of four months after the complete lifting of containment measures in each sector, based on the announced reopening plan and a drop in tourism between April and December of 80 per cent.

The pandemic hit Cyprus at a time of robust growth, positive budget balance and improved conditions in the banking sector, hence policy was able to respond promptly. However, legacies from the previous crisis, such as the high level of public and private debt and the high stock of non-performing loans, render the economy less resilient to the shock.



