May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five charged for violating spacing requirements

By George Psyllides00

Five individuals were fined €300 each for violating quarantine restrictions, it was reported on Monday.

The five were charged with unlawful assembly after they were caught in an establishment in Paralimni in March.

The court heard that the room they were in was too small, violating the eight-square metres per person rule.

 



