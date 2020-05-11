May 11, 2020

Coronavirus: Flight ban extended until May 28

By George Psyllides01498
The government on Monday extended a flight ban until May 28 as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus on the island.

The current ban expires on May 15.

The decree bans local and international flights between the island’s airports and third countries as well as all other EU members, including Lichtenstein, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

The decree exempts cargo flights, flights that will carry people back to their countries from Cyprus, and humanitarian, ambulance and repatriation flights.

The measures are reviewed continuously taking into consideration the current situation in the Republic and conditions in other countries.

 



