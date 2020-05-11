May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health guidelines for opening restaurants

By Peter Michael00
Outdoor areas can open on May 21, inside areas on June 9

The health ministry issued guidelines on Monday to be followed at restaurants, cafes, and bars to open in the third phase of lifting coronavirus measures.

Business in the restaurant sector will reopen on June 9, according to the measures posted on the health ministry coronavirus website. Outdoor spaces at restaurants can open on May 21.

In their announcement, the ministry said all food business executives should provide written guidance to their staff on the possible symptoms of the disease and ask those who show symptoms to stay at home and seek medical advice.

The ministry also said staff at these businesses are required to have their temperature taken, while checking the public’s temperature is optional.

All cafes, restaurants and bars should place announcements at the entrance informing customers of simple protection measures, including social distancing and good hand washing and disinfection.

These companies should also place announcements on how many people are allowed at each given moment, meaning one person per two-square metres, excluding employees for outside areas.  For inside areas, the ministry said one person is allowed for each three-square metres.

The maximum number of people per table is ten, and employees serving the public should limit conversation with customers as much as possible, while the use of masks and gloves by all staff is mandatory, the ministry said.

The ministry also recommended that companies have a single-use price menu or menus visibly posted or even provide them electronically.  The menu should be disinfected after every use and companies must have single use tablecloths. They should also promote contactless transactions and limit the use of cash.

All toilets should be equipped with liquid soap, disposable hand towels, and antiseptic alcohol solution. All floor surfaces, counters, cash registers, toilets must be kept clean and disinfected regularly during the day.



