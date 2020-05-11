May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Limassol cancels Kataklysmos festivities, Wine Festival to go ahead

By Jonathan Shkurko00

All Pentecost (Kataklysmos) celebrations in Limassol have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the city’s municipality said on Monday.

The festival of the flood marks 50 days after Easter and will fall on June 8 this year. It is traditionally celebrated with fairs held along the waterfront in Cyprus.

However it was announced that the Wine Festival, usually held in late summer, should take place though no dates have been announced.

The EuroMediterranean Festival of Traditional Dances has been postponed and will take place sometime between July and August.

The statement also announced the reopening of the theatres in Limassol.

The Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre will reopen on June 9, along with the open-air theatres at Aristides Koudounaris Park and at Filellinon Street.

Finally, the Pattiheio Theatre, the Cultural Centre Panos Solomonidis, the Papadakis Warehouses Arts Centre and the Second Municipal Market Theatre (also known as Ena Theatre) will all reopen on July 14.



Related posts

Virus to bring radical change to beach volleyball, says Cyprus star

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Five charged for violating spacing requirements

George Psyllides

Migratory birds celebrated with Birds Connect Our World theme

Jonathan Shkurko

Attempted murder trial adjourned as judge linked to witness

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Certain measures eased in the north

George Psyllides

Two arrested for driving under influence of drugs

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign