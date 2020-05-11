Coronavirus: ‘Market needs to breathe’, minister appeals for consensus on loan package

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides on Monday appealed for political consensus over a government package to support businesses struggling from the coronavirus-related restrictions, as parliamentarians continued debating four items of emergency legislation.

“The market needs to breathe, and people expect at the very least from the political community to come to agreement so that we can support the economy, but with a prudent policy that doesn’t lead to further misadventures,” the minister said shortly after a teleconference session with lawmakers.

He and MPs of the House finance committee had just discussed four government bills aimed at propping up the throttled economy.

A main bone of contention relates to a government scheme where the state would guarantee up to 70 per cent of low-interest bank loans – intended to encourage lenders to release excess liquidity they’re currently holding in reserve.

Responding to dissenting views – and likely alluding to Akel – Petrides insisted that bank lending is the way to go, rather than the state directly pumping money into the market.

“The state cannot substitute financial operations, nor can it take over bank liquidity and itself make it available.”

He recalled that, in tandem with the state-guaranteed loans, the other thrust of the government package revolves around direct assistance to small and medium-sized businesses so that they can cover costs like rent and payments to suppliers.

But state coffers are not infinite, he cautioned.

“We need to exhaust all our fiscal margin, but without risking running out of reserves, and at the same we should keep in mind the day after, since the road ahead [to recovery] is a long one.”

The proposed government emergency measures include cash handouts to small businesses (up to 10 employees) that either fully or partially suspended their operations.

Another bill affords tax breaks to property owners who cut rents.

Regarding the state-backed bank loans, these are up to €1.5bn: €300m for small businesses with up to 10 staff, €1bn for small and medium enterprises, and €200m for larger entities.

Duration of the loans would be between three months and six years on favourable interest rates.

Some MPs are skeptical of the loans scheme, proposing instead that only €1bn be made available initially and, if the system works smoothly, subsequently greenlight the other €500m.

Ruling Disy meanwhile panned main opposition Akel for holding up parliamentary approval of the package:

“The only thing they achieve is to cause an unnecessary delay which, from here on out, is criminal and clearly to the detriment of the economy and business.”

Hitting back, Akel accused the administration of legislative shenanigans.

In a statement, party spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said the government deliberately bundled the grants with the bank loans, so that the one cannot pass without the other.

However, these two schemes should be kept separate since entirely different procedures apply: the grants would be made available by applying to the ministry of labour, whereas the loans would be given by the banks themselves.

“Who gets to borrow will be up to the banks, who will decide without any significant controls. This poses issues of lack of transparency, graft and playing to special interests,” Akel noted, hinting the cash might end up with large connected corporations rather than the average entrepreneur struggling to make ends meet.

Akel said also that, based on the criteria spelled out in the legislation, the number of beneficiaries for both direct grants and state-backed loans would in practice fall well short of the businesses that do need support.

The party said it would be drafting its own amendments to the government bills.

Discussion at the House finance committee is to continue on Thursday, and the items are expected to go to the plenum next Monday.

Committee chair Angelos Votsis said one of the bills relates to the tourism industry, specifically travel vouchers, to be guaranteed by the state.

MPs would nevertheless await guidance from the European Commission, which on Wednesday is expected to tell member states to secure vouchers against insolvency of the issuer.





