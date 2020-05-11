May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Supermarket fined over staff member not wearing mask

By Staff Reporter00
Supermarket staff are supposed to wear face masks

One supermarket in Nicosia was found in violation of mandatory health safety measures relating to Covid-19, police said on Monday.

An employee at the supermarket in question was not wearing a mask.

It was the only workplace violation recorded from 6am to 6pm on Monday, out of 1,349 checks of premises.

For the same time period, 74 motorists and pedestrians were booked for not having the proper authorization to be outdoors.



Staff Reporter

