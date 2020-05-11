May 11, 2020

Coronavirus: Thousands of students return to school (pics)

By Annette Chrysostomou0302
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Thousands of lyceum and technical school graduates returned to school on Monday after an absence of almost two months due to the coronavirus.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou is expected to visit the Apostolos Markou lyceum and the technical school in Archangelos in the morning.

The schools have welcomed students of the third grade students of the lyceums, the President of the Association of Secondary Education of Cyprus (Sedmek), George Iosisfidis, said on Monday.

 

There will be maximum of 12 pupils per classroom, and desks have been spread out, while all classes have been split in two, with only half in the classroom each day. The remainder will join the lesson via distance learning.

Prodromou and President Nicos Anastasiades last week said the move will be reevaluated if necessary and all measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students.

Secondary school teachers union Oelmek spoke of a “big and unnecessary” risk taken by the government which decided the students should return to school.

According to the government’s plans, the reopening of all schools and kindergartens has been set for May 21, however, in a speech on April 29 on the gradual lifting of restrictive measures, President Anastasiades said the decisions included in the measures at present or the second phase will depend entirely on the epidemiological indicators and recommendations of the scientific team.

 



