May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cybarco resumes works and operations

By Press Release020
Cybarco Development Ltd, a member of the Lanitis Group, resumed construction works at its projects last week, with strict security and hygiene measures in place for the health and safety of its staff. Adhering to the regulations to minimise all potential risks presented by Covid-19 during these unprecedented times, the restart is part of a broader strategy to ease restrictions and restore business for the benefit of the local community and the economy.

Construction works at Trilogy Limassol Seafront are in full swing, with the West Tower and the East Tower already rising well above ground level. Construction has also resumed at Aktea Residences 2, Akamas Bay Villas and Limassol Marina, on the project’s unique final phase apartments in the sea at Castle Residences. The company’s sales offices are also operational and have already welcomed customers, in accordance with the recommended health and safety guidelines.

Michalis Hadjipanayiotou, Cybarco’s CEO, spoke of this new beginning with optimism: «We are excited to be back in action! Adhering to the health and safety measures is critical for us to overcome all potential risks during this pandemic. The company’s Health and Safety Department has taken all necessary precautions and implemented the required measures across our construction sites. We are now ready to focus on the timely completion of our projects. Our goal is to continue maintaining high-quality standards and delivering our projects with stability, consistency, and integrity. At Cybarco Development we are confident we can overcome these recent challenges and that the economy will bounce back in due course.”



