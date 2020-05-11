May 11, 2020

Man arrested for illegal weapon after police chase, shots fired

By Gina Agapiou

Paphos police arrested a 21-year-old man for illegal weapon possession, after a car chase late on Sunday.

The young man was found driving around 10pm on Sunday in Tala village. Members from the emergency response police unit signalled him to stop and when he failed to do so, police chased him shooting a number of warning shots into the air.

The suspect abandoned his car in the neighbouring village of Emba and tried to escape on foot. Officers found him and identified the car he was driving. In the car there was a nine-centimetre switchblade, brass knuckles and a taser device.

After he was taken to the station police discovered he did not have a driving license and the car was owned by his stepfather. The car was taken to the Paphos police headquarters.

The suspect is facing charges of breaking curfew, knife possession, illegal possession of taser, driving without a license and insurance and reckless driving.

 



