May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner badly injured while picking capers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An 81-year-old woman was injured when she fell from a height of three metres while collecting capers in the Paphos district on Sunday.

She was collecting the capers next to a stream when she lost her balance and fell.

An ambulance took her to Paphos hospital where she was diagnosed with a fractured shoulder and pelvis and multiple rib fractures.

Her injuries are not life threatening.



