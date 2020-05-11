May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shooting ranges open, but no competitions

By Staff Reporter00
In Cyprus alone, a total of 10 events have already been postponed

Shooting ranges in Cyprus have resumed operations following the latest decree by the Ministry of Health.

Only shooting ranges belonging to Skok (Cyprus Shooting Sport Federation) are allowed to reopen, but under certain restrictions.

Events in Cyprus and around the world have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with still no light at the end of the tunnel.

In Cyprus alone, a total of 10 events have already been postponed. The two Cypriot grands prix, originally scheduled to take place in March, have been postponed to October.

The Compaq Grand Prix will take place at the Olympic Shooting Range in Larnaca on October 15 and 16 and the Sporting Grand Prix on October 17 and 18 at the Limassol International Shooting Range.

As for the postponed events of the Pancyprian Championship, the Board of Directors of the Federation is expected to set new dates at their next meeting, with the possibility of holding events in June and July.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Virologist says students’ return to school does not raise concerns

Jonathan Shkurko

Two women arrested after fight during curfew hours

Gina Agapiou

Pensioner badly injured while picking capers

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrests after drugs fall off motorbike

Annette Chrysostomou

Forestry department launches ‘No Spark = No Fire’ campaign

Annette Chrysostomou

PM does little to improve prospects of a sporting return

Leo Leonidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign