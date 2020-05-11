May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Special committee to suggest solution to prison overcrowding

By George Psyllides00

The cabinet has set up an ad hoc committee to study and propose solutions for the prison’s chronic overpopulation problem, it was announced Monday.

Early release, presidential pardons, extending the open prison and ankle monitors have helped alleviate somewhat the problem but no permanent solutions have been found all these years.

About 130 prisoners were released recently as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the island’s only correctional facility. A rights group however, said the overpopulation problem persisted as the Central Prisons have a capacity of about 450 people, but they currently house around 700.

The remit of the ad hoc committee, chaired by the justice ministry permanent secretary, is to look at the problem in-depth and come up with proposals to resolve it based on the current infrastructure.

The committee is expected to come up with its proposals within six months, based on the recommendations of local, European, and international rights institutions.

 



