Turkey cancels basketball, volleyball seasons due to outbreak

Fenerbahce and Real Madrid in action in the Euroleague in Istanbul on February 20

Turkey canceled its basketball and volleyball leagues for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, with no relegated teams and the current standings valid for European competition, following a stoppage in play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because the teams did not compete in the play-offs, we will not be declaring any of them champions,” said Mehmet Akif Ustundag, the chairman of the volleyball federation.

Last week, Turkey’s football federation decided to resume its leagues from June 12 and aims to complete the season on July 26.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey stands at 3,786 as of Monday, with the overall number of cases at 138,657, according to the health ministry.



