May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested for driving under influence of drugs

By Gina Agapiou00

Two men were on Sunday found driving under the influence of drugs in Paphos.

The first driver, 25, tested positive to a narcotest after police stopped his car for a check in Yeroskipu. The 29-year-old passenger had a small quantity of cannabis in his possession, police said.

Another man, aged 31, was spotted driving under the influence of drugs in Chlorakas. Police also found a small quantity of cannabis on him.

The three suspects were arrested and later released awaiting the final results of the laboratory examination.

 



