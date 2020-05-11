May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two women arrested after fight during curfew hours

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos police have arrested two women, 38 and 34, who got into a fight early Monday during curfew.

According to the police, the older woman visited the house of the 34-year-old around 1am on Monday to discuss and solve some personal differences. The force was notified by a third party after the two started yelling and causing a nuisance.

After police arrived, the 38-year-old woman took a bottle and threw it, damaging a door of the house. The younger woman then sprayed the older one in the face with a harmful gas.

Both women were arrested. The older woman was taken to the A&E department of Paphos general hospital, where was treated for the face injury.

They are facing charges of harmful gas possession, causing damage, causing nuisance, attack and breaking curfew.

 



Related posts

Pensioner badly injured while picking capers

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrests after drugs fall off motorbike

Annette Chrysostomou

Forestry department launches ‘No Spark = No Fire’ campaign

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 93 booked overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Thousands of students return to school (pics)

Annette Chrysostomou

Outrage over reduced fees threatens Gesy inpatient care

Kyriacos Iacovides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign