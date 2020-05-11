Virus to bring radical change to beach volleyball, says Cyprus star

The coronavirus will bring a radical change to the way beach volleyball matches are played, according to Mariota Angelopoulou.

Speaking to the Cyprus Volleyball Federation from Patras, Greece, where she has been since the lockdown began, the 28-year-old Cyprus star shared her thoughts on the sport’s schedule and qualifying events for next year’s rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

Mariota, how are you doing?

“I do various things at home, I read a lot of books, I cook, I exercise, I watch documentaries, but I can’t hide from you that after almost two months of quarantine I miss the old life and free activity without restrictions.”

You started training in Greece – Are you following a program?

“Individual outdoor training was allowed in Greece from last week. In the first stage, I believe that all athletes must return to peak physical condition after quarantine before returning to competition. It’s a strange process. We may have been exercising at home, but running and jumping on the sand is very different and needs work now. ”

How do you see the immediate future?

“All events have been cancelled or postponed with a possible restart at the end of August.

In beach volleyball, most tournaments are international so we have to travel or foreign teams come to Cyprus. After the pandemic, all this is not as obvious and easy as it used to be.

“I think the way beach volleyball will operate will change radically – there will be fewer tournaments, and I believe that we will be limited to domestic events in the near future until a vaccine is found.”

What are your goals?

“My goals depend on available events. If things had gone as planned, I would have competed in the two Olympic qualification events in Madrid which have been postponed for the time being. Let’s see.

“With the plan we had, we would have overtaken other teams in the rankings. Now everything is in the air. ”

Can Cyprus qualify for the Olympics?

“Qualification is open for the women’s beach volleyball team. In terms of points we do not have sufficient points at the moment. It is very difficult because there is now only one place for European teams (except those that have already qualified).

“After the coronavirus pandemic I believe many things will change

Are you optimistic about the progress of beach volleyball in Cyprus?

“Yes I am. The quality of our teams and the results have been improving rapidly in recent years and I wish them all the best.”





