May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Work to restart on ten cultural heritage sites across Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Apostolos Andreas

Even during the difficult situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage has continued its weekly meetings though teleconferencing to review priorities and future activities, it said on Monday.

“We have continued honouring our mandate whilst at the same time ensuring that we fully adhere to the lockdown restrictions,” the statement said.

Over the coming weeks in accordance with the lifting of applicable restrictions, the committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will oversee the safe resumption of works at ten cultural heritage sites across Cyprus, specifically seven mosques in the Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca districts, the resumption of conservation works for two churches and the start of the second phase for the Apostolos Andreas Monastery.

Furthermore, the statement reassured that all members of committee and the advisory board have continued to meet remotely and adapted their working practices to comply with the Covid-19 measures in both communities.

Since 2011, a total of 55 cultural heritage sites have been conserved, structurally supported, physically protected or restored across Cyprus by the technical committee with funding mainly from the EU and the technical support of the UNDP.



