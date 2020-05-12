May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

A disgraceful sight

By CM Reader's View00

Following a decision by the supreme court it was decided that courts be reopened to allow proceedings to resume as well as allow people to submit lawsuits, criminal cases applications and get sworn statements.

The supreme court however decided to resume operations under strict conditions because of the pandemic.

In a statement, the supreme court said the chief registrar should make arrangements to implement the decisions in line with health decrees and taking into account the particularities of the buildings.

However what one faces when trying to submit a pleading is beyond reprehensible.



