CFA to meet president over possible football resumption

Thursday is a big day in the Cyprus football championship, with the leadership of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) meeting President Nicos Anastasiades as well as the ministers for health and finance.

On the agenda is the possible resumption of the league and the relevant protocols that will need to be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These will govern all aspects of the game including training, team travel, sports facilities, and what would happen in the event of a player testing positive for Covid-19.

Professional football in Cyprus has been suspended since March 13.

A joint teleconference was held on May 5 with the top six clubs that qualified for the playoffs.

However, the conference between Omonia, Anorthosis, Apoel, Apollon, AEK and AEL, which lasted two hours, ended in a stalemate, as the clubs could not agree on a unanimous way forward.

The six teams at the other end of the table which are facing relegation in the playoff round – namely Nea Salamina, Ethnikos Achnas, Olympiakos, Paralimni, Paphos and Doxa – were also present, saying they are all in favour of the entire season being called off and declared null and void.

According to the latest government decrees, from May 18, ten people will be allowed to train together, before normal group training is re-established on June 1.

After communicating with foreign football federations, including their Greek and German counterparts, the CFA says it has collected the required information and, after adapting it to the data of Cypriot football, has come up with a series of proposed safety protocols that will be put forward to the government on Thursday.

As far as possible dates are concerned, local media reports claim the CFA will propose that the action gets back underway on June 17, with the season finishing on July 18 with the Cyprus Cup final.

The reports go on to claim that if a resumption is not possible and the season is cancelled, there will be no champions announced, with current leaders Omonia representing Cyprus in the Champions League next season.

Anorthosis, Apoel and Apollon would be eligible for the Europa League.

The CFA apparently are in favour of no relegation taking place, with Ermis and Karmiotissa promoted from the second division.

This means that next season’s championship will feature 14 clubs.





