May 12, 2020

Coronavirus: 14,136 checks in 24 hours, 128 booked

From 6am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday police booked 127 pedestrians and drivers for violating lockdown measures.

During the 24 hours, a total of 14,136 checks were carried out. 11,902 pedestrians and drivers were checked. 2,234 premises were inspected, one of which was booked.

While 55 out of 2,119 persons checked were booked in Limassol, in Nicosia far more checks, 5,234, resulted in only 27 recorded violations.



