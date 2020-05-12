May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 300 antibody tests being offered free to women in Paphos

By Bejay Browne00
The testing centre in Paphos

Free COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered to 300 Cypriot women aged 30-40 living in the municipality of Paphos, supported by The Mendel Centre.

Blood samples will be taken at the Attikon complex in Paphos old town by appointment only, the centre announced on Tuesday.

The test will be provided by appointment during the period of May 17-31 for women of Cypriot citizenship, who hold a valid Cypriot identity card issued after 2010 and who were born between 1980 and 1990. They must also provide a utility bill with an address within the boundaries of the municipality of Paphos.

Clinical laboratories are currently providing two types of tests to detect COVID-19, they noted: Firstly, a molecular test, which is considered to be the best method for detecting current and active virus infection, provided that the laboratory has good results in an external quality control programme, they said.

The Mendel Centre is currently the only laboratory in the Republic of Cyprus to participate in the International External Quality Control Programme for the Covid-19 Molecular Test.

The second is the antibody test which is considered the best method for detecting previous infection with the virus, which would afford immunity going forward.

Dr Pavlos Neophytou, director of the Mendel Centre, said the results of the analysis would show the percentage of women in Paphos who have already contracted the virus and if they have adequate immunity to it.

Blood samples will be taken at the Attikon complex, Evagoras Pallikaridis Street, which was donated free of charge to the Mendel Centre by the municipality of Paphos for sampling.

Those interested can contact Dr. Neophytou at email [email protected] (by sending a scan or photo of the ID and utility bill) or by calling 99 327605 for an appointment.



Related posts

Coronavirus: recent drop in air pollution ‘not likely to last’ with new easing of restrictions

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: several cases detected among vulnerable groups, experts concerned

George Psyllides

Parents of monk to appeal decision acquitting Limassol bishop of brainwashing him

George Psyllides

Unficyp stepping up patrols after explosion in Pyla damages bakery

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus has one of the lowest shares of nurses in EU workforce

Annette Chrysostomou

Audit office says reasonable suspicion of widespread tax evasion by betting companies

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign