Coronavirus: government and politicians pay tribute to nurses 

By Evie Andreou and Gina Agapiou
President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday expressed his deep gratitude to all nurses and midwives for their valuable contribution during the coronavirus pandemic.
In his message to mark World Nurses’ Day, the president said: “We honour and thank the nursing staff, who, thanks to their sacrifice, are at the forefront of safeguarding health and making our country proud with the successful management so far of the pandemic,” Anastasiades said in his message.
He also expressed the “deep gratitude” of the state and himself personally, “to all nurses and midwives for their valuable contribution, through their struggle, sacrifice and their love for the protection of all of our health.”
The president said that the day after the battle is over, “will find us all working together for even better working conditions for our nursing staff and a comprehensive health system that will provide all citizens with the high quality services they deserve.”
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou in his own message, also referred to the nurses’ “titanic struggle on the front line against the pandemic along with the rest of the medical and paramedical staff.”
“A big thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and congratulations for their invaluable offer because we know very well that without them, we will not succeed,” Ioannou said.
Main opposition Akel organised mini concerts outside state hospitals on Tuesday to mark the day.
The symbolic, half-hour concerts took place outside the public hospitals in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta on Tuesday morning, a gesture by the party to express its appreciation for the work of health professionals during the pandemic.
In a written announcement, the party thanked nurses on the front line during difficult times and work tirelessly for the public health.
“It is with the superhuman efforts of health professionals that the public health system withstood the pandemic,” it said.
Akel called the government to recognise the critical role of health professionals by increasing their salaries and improving their working conditions.