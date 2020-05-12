May 12, 2020

Coronavirus: man jailed for 45 days for visiting his girlfriend during curfew

By George Psyllides00

A 35-year-old Famagusta man was jailed for 45 days on Tuesday after he broke curfew to visit his girlfriend.

The man was caught by police just after 9pm in Dherynia on March 25. The curfew was in effect between 9pm and 6am.

The defendant told police he violated restrictions “because he decided to visit his girlfriend.”

The court said the situation with the virus forced Cyprus and other countries to impose restrictions aiming at stopping its spread.

It added that the restrictions have dramatically changes the way of life of the majority of people, the ones, that is, who choose to comply with the orders.

At the same time, “some people think they are above the law and their fellow citizens, they ignore orders and continue their life as if nothing is going on.”

Such behaviour, the court said, “is certainly unacceptable and one such case concerns the defendant who simply decided at night to go see his girlfriend.”

“All offences that violate the laws relating to public health are very serious, but in the case in question, under the circumstances, become especially serious,” the court said.

In the face of such behaviours, courts must perform their important role in society but also to convey the right messages; the courts’ response must be immediate, strong, and clear.

“This can only be done through the imposition of strict and deterring penalties.”



