May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Minister outlines changes in procedure for new conscripts

By Peter Michael00

The defence ministry launched an online platform for conscript registration on Tuesday, minister Savvas Angelides said.

He said conscripts will now be able to start submitting the necessary documentation, a process which should be completed by June 12.

The ministry also released a list, describing the required documents the new conscripts need to submit.

According to Angelides, applicants will have until June 12 to submit their information, which will help in who is considered for certain postings. After that date, conscripts will be assigned to the unit the ministry decides.

Further information on the necessary documentation can be found at: https://mod.gov.cy/uploads/PDF%20Files/odigiesplatforma.pdf

The minister said this year there will not be exams held for officer positions, while those already doing their national service will be released as planned in September.

Head of the national guard Demokritos Servakis also said another training camp will be opened in Nicosia, in Athalassa.

Failure to appear at the camp on the date decreed by the army will mean the conscript will go to the Paphos training camp.

Conscripts will be supplied with masks and gloves to be used during their training.



