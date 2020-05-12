May 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Open University webinar next week on Covid-19 myths and realities

By Staff Reporter
The Open University of Cyprus will on Wednesday, March 13 be hosting a webinar on the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking will be Dr Elpidoforos Soteriades, epidemiologist and occupational medicine physician. He is a research collaborator at the Department of Environmental Health, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The event, to be livestreamed at 7pm, is titled “The Sars-Cov-2 epidemic: myths and realities.” It will be accessible at this link: https://bit.ly/2zg7cmX

Dr Soteriades will be outlining the concepts of health and public healthcare, and will speak on the ways in which micro-organisms propagate, helping the audience understand the current health crisis. He will also be presenting useful data regarding the coronavirus and its impact on the general population.



