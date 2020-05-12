Coronavirus: recent drop in air pollution ‘not likely to last’ with new easing of restrictions

Air pollution in all cities of Cyprus decreased significantly from March to April due to the reduction of traffic, but this is not likely to last, the air quality department said on Tuesday.

The average level of nitrogen oxides in April was reduced by up to six times compared to January in Nicosia, dropping from 92.7 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) to 33.4 in March and 15.9 in April. Similar drops in levels were recorded in all other towns.

“The reduction in emissions of air pollutants into the atmosphere of Cyprus and especially in city centres has significantly contributed to improving air quality in cities. In addition, it certainly has a positive effect on citizens’ health. It is noted that with the resumption of operations of companies and other sectors of economic activity, the levels of air pollution are expected to return to the previous state”, Chrysanthos Savvides, head of the air quality and strategic planning department of the labour inspection department said.

In addition to a significant reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions, there has been a significant reduction in carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter (PM10) and benzene.

This was to be expected, he said, as it is known that in city centres, traffic is the main source of pollution.

During the first ten days of May, with the gradual easing of measures, the level of nitrogen oxide increased from 15.9 µg/m3 to 16.9.

May 1 was a holiday, and May 2 and 3 as well as 9 and 10 were weekends, Savvides explained, which means the data do not paint a clear picture.

“We will be able to have a clearer picture with all the data at the end of May, when a month will be completed from the first wave of relaxation measures and we will have the return of all students to schools.”

The figures have demonstrated the significant contribution of traffic to poor air quality, the head of the air quality department reiterated, which is why we need to implement a comprehensive strategy to reduce traffic.

Other government departments such as the environmental department and municipalities and the technical chamber are responsible for implementing the action plan which has been prepared by a technical committee. The department of air quality is merely coordinating the work of the committee, Savvides said.

The plan which was revised in 2018 includes the following:

An improved bus operation information system and implementation of an electronic ticketing system Preparation of a mobility plan for all urban areas Ensuring and using natural gas for the needs of the energy sector for the next five years Promoting the use of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) with the aim of covering 13 per cent of energy use by 2020. Use of biofuels or other renewable fuels for transport Development of an alternative fuel market in the transport sector Termination of the use of uncontrolled waste disposal areas Construction of integrated waste management facilities and transit stations Exploitation of biogas from landfills and uncontrolled waste disposal areas Installation of anti-pollution systems in the new units of power plants for the monitoring of emission values ​​determined in the relevant European directive Local measures such as the expansion of the network of pavements and bicycle paths and the implementation of a programme to transport students to and from schools





