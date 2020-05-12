May 12, 2020

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Tuesday

By Peter Michael00

Two new coronavirus cases and one more death were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 903.

A 72-year-old woman with underlying health issues died at Famagusta General. She died with the virus, but not of the virus, national health service (Okypy)’s scientific director, Dr Marios Loizou said.

Earlier, the ministry reported there were 11 patients being treated at Famagusta General reference hospital.

All the patients’ conditions are stable, a doctor at the hospital said.

The ministry said more patients were expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, and that since it started operating as the reference hospital on March 11, a total of 119 patients had been discharged.

 



