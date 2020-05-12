May 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Works restart on Quirini bastion

By Evie Andreou00

Works for the restoration and conservation on the Quirini bastion of the Nicosia Walls, part of which had collapsed, resumed on Tuesday, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Cyprus said.

The project was temporarily stopped due to the lockdown.

“Crucial EU-funded conservation work on the collapsed part of the historic Nicosia Walls is back on track,” UNDP said on its Facebook page.

Quirini bastion is located in north Nicosia, where the Turkish Cypriot leader’s office is located. Part of the walls at the bastion in question collapsed last summer.

UNDP said that health and safety measures are in place at the site.

It added that crews of the UNDP and the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage continue to monitor the situation and are preparing to re-open more conservation sites in the coming weeks.

 



