May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fisheries department book 10 for breaking fishing laws

By Evie Andreou00
Cape Greco

The fisheries department on Tuesday said its officials have booked 10 people found on separate occasions breaking the law as regards fishing.

Four cases in the Larnaca-Famagusta area concern fishing in protected areas, mainly in the Paralimni and Cape Greco areas, while another case concerns boat fishing with the use of static longlines during a prohibited period.

One person was booked for fishing with a speargun without a permit and another for violating the law on fishing shelters.

Three people were reported after they were caught fishing in Limassol with a boat and nets without the relevant permits.

All fishing gear was seized as evidence.

The fisheries department recalled that all regulations concerning protected areas but also the various types of fishing can be found on its website.

 

 



