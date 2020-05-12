May 12, 2020

Foley’s students climb Kilimanjaro virtually

A group of students and ex-students from Limassol’s Foley’s School have decided to climb Kilimanjaro this week!

You may say during a lock down “how irresponsible” – well they didn’t quite travel to Tanzania to climb Africa’s tallest mountain but they have set out to take the 128,263 steps it would take to climb all the mountain in order to raise money for babies in Tanzania whose mums have problems to get food for their children during this challenging time.

They are are hiking around Phinikaria village mountains, up and down stairs and around their gardens. These inspiring youngsters are making sure that they remain active and take action to support other children so they never have to experience hunger.

Their mums and friends of their mums are at it too with a growing group of women all joining together to walk with a purpose!

You can join them by signing up to Kilimanjaro from home or donate to their efforts here. https://www.facebook.com/groups/887242015032740/permalink/890030651420543/

Or here www.pamojaleo.org/kilifromhome/



