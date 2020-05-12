‘I’m back’ declares Tyson in training video

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson continued to tease boxing fans about a possible return to the ring by posting another training video on Instagram that ended with the message, “I’m back”.

The 53-year-old caught the attention of the boxing world last week when he posted a short video of a workout that showed he possesses plenty of the punching power and speed that allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Tyson said then that he was considering a return to the ring for some exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

The newest video showed Tyson growling through a workout hitting the pads in yet another display of the ferocious power that made him one of the sport’s most feared punchers.

Last week’s video showed Tyson working the pads with trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape,” Tyson said in an Instagram Live session with rapper T.I.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.”

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.”

Cordeiro told ESPN: “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.”

Tyson retired after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, but more than a decade on, there is already a buzz about his potential return to the ring.

“Can’t believe it, this is another level,” UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on social media after seeing the video.

If Tyson does return to the ring, he will be following in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao in coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight.

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, however, said ‘Iron Mike’ had given enough to the sport.

“Tyson has done enough great things for boxing. No more is needed. He is in the Hall of Fame and was a mighty puncher,” Foreman told World Boxing News.

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring.





