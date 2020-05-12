May 12, 2020

Man arrested after allegedly disturbing the peace outside police station 

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos police station

Paphos police are investigating a case of illegal parking and disturbing the peace after a man parked in front of the police station, obstructing patrol cars.

According to police, at 11pm on Monday, a 35-year-old man parked his car at the entrance of the central Paphos police station in a way that prevented police cars from coming and going.

When he was asked to move the vehicle he refused, police said. He also refused to identify himself. Instead he started shouting, disturbing public peace in the area, they said.

He was arrested and kept at the police station.



