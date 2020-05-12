May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for growing cannabis plants at home

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police on Monday arrested a 76-year-old man suspected of illegally cultivating cannabis plants in Larnaca.

Around 4.30pm, members of the drug squad, armed with a warrant, searched the man’s home and found three cigarettes containing tobacco mixed with cannabis.

In the yard, the officers found nine cannabis plants, ranging in size from 10 centimetres to 45 centimetres in height.



