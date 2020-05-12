May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Professional development seminars at Cyprus College

By Press Release01

The school of professional studies of the Cyprus College, as certified vocational training centre, announces the launch of continuous professional development seminars for the period May-July 2020. Speakers are renowned market executives who combine many years of professional and teaching experience.

The specialised training programmes are organised in Nicosia and Limassol and include the following topics:

Anti-money laundering: regulation & updates

Fraud procurement: thinking beyond the obvious

International tax planning: 2019 income tax law amendments

Necessary skills for new managers

Anti-money laundering compliance for ICPAC (Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus) regulated firms

Effective sales techniques

For more information or to register, please contact the College of Professional Studies at Cyprus College by email: [email protected] or  see http://sps.cycollege.ac.cy



