May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Swedish couple open pop-up restaurant with one chair, one table

By Rumble00

A Swedish couple has opened a “COVID-19-safe” restaurant in a meadow with one chair and one table and on Sunday (May 10) the “Table for One” pop-up restaurant welcomed its first guest.



