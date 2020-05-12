Turkish foreign ministry accuses FMs of seeking regional chaos

The Turkish foreign ministry has rebuffed accusations made on Monday by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides along with the foreign ministers of Greece, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), clling them hypocritical.

The five foreign ministers, who held a joint teleconference on Monday denounced Turkey for sending the Yavuz drillship into Cyprus’ EEZ last month to illegally drill in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to the Eni and Total consortium.

Turkish foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said “the joint declaration of the ministers of foreign affairs of Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, France and the UAE on the Eastern Mediterranean is a case in point of the hypocrisy of a group of countries who are seeking regional chaos and instability through the policies they pursue.”

Askoy added that Cyprus and Greece’s actions are particularly disappointing, given the fact that “instead of starting a constructive dialogue with Turkey, they chose to seek help from countries that have absolutely nothing to do with the eastern Mediterranean region, which can only be linked to economic motivations.”

He also accused Egypt of renouncing the interests and rights of its own people, rather than protecting them and the UEA of not having anything in common with countries in the area apart from financial interests.

Earlier on Monday, before the start of the teleconference, Christodoulides said that Turkey’s actions represent a blatant violation of the international law of the sea.

This is the sixth attempt by Turkey in less than a year to illegally carry out drilling operations in Cyprus’ EEZ.

The teleconference included Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Greece’s Nicos Dendias, France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian and UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed.

According to a statement released by the foreign ministry, the teleconference took place in the framework of the 3+1 formula and follows the Cairo Meeting that was held on January 8.

Following the teleconference, the foreign ministers released a statement in which they voiced their concerns regarding “the latest worrying developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as a number of regional crises that threaten peace and stability in this region.”

The statement added that all ministers recognise the strategic importance of enhancing and intensifying their cooperation to help prevent provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean like the one carried out by Turkey.

“The ministers condemned the ongoing Turkish illegal activities in the Cypriot EEZ and its territorial waters, as well as the escalation of Turkey’s violations of the Greek national airspace, including over flights of inhabited areas and territorial waters in violation of International Law,” the statement said.

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, France and UAE did not respond to Turkey’s comments but agreed consultations on a regular basis from now on.





