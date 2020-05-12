May 12, 2020

Unficyp stepping up patrols after explosion in Pyla damages bakery

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) is stepping up patrols after the detonation of a small explosive device caused damages to a bakery on Tuesday, it said.

“Today at around 3am a small explosive device exploded outside a bakery in the bi-communal village of Pyla,” Unficyp said in a statement.

“The explosion also caused minor damage to property, but fortunately no one was injured.”

The Unficyp added “the incident is cause for great concern,” and urged that the perpetrators must be brought to justice as soon as possible.

“The mission is monitoring the situation closely and has deployed addiction peacekeeping patrols in the area to ensure that calm and stability is maintained,” the statement concluded.



