May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Car stolen in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A car worth €16,000 was stolen in Paphos on Tuesday evening after the thieves broke into a home and grabbed the car keys.

A 26-year-old resident of Paphos told police that the perpetrators took the keys and stole the vehicle which was parked at the house and is the property of his mother.

Police are looking at CCTV footage in the area and questioning neighbours.



