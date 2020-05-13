May 13, 2020

Civil marriages resume in Paphos

The office of civil marriages is resuming operation, according to an announcement from Paphos municipality.

“The office is open for the submission of applications and for holding scheduled wedding ceremonies both inside and outside the town hall in compliance with all of the security measures required due to the coronavirus pandemic,” an announcement said.

Profits from civil weddings in Paphos in 2019 amounted to €722,000.

Some 1,342 civil weddings were held in the municipality last year, down by 104 weddings in 2018, when the number was 1,446.

The decline was mainly due to Brexit but also due to the collapse of the Thomas Cook travel agency.

The industry has now, like many others reliant on overseas visitors and tourism, been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, some 80 per cent of people who chose Paphos as a wedding destination were British couples, 15 per cent Israelis and the remaining five per cent were varied, such as Cypriots marrying foreigners or foreign residents.

The office accepts visits from members of the public from 8.30am, until 10am on week days, after arranging an appointment via the telephone or email.

To book an appointment: 26822350 and 26822353 email [email protected] org. cy

 



