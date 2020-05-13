May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 5,540 checks, 88 booked in 12 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police booked 88 drivers and pedestrians for violating the decree on movements during 12 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday, while they carried out a total of 5,540 checks.

In Nicosia, 1,262 were checked and eight booked, in Limassol 2,440 were asked for their permits and 40 of them were booked, in Larnaca the numbers were 414 and five, in Paphos 690 and 25, in Famagusta 212 and two and in Morphou out of 164 checked one person was booked.

Another seven were booked by traffic police.

During the night, from 6pm until 6am, 979 premises were inspected, three of which did not adhere to the measures, two in Limassol and one in Nicosia.

 



Related posts

Polis mayor warns of ‘dynamic measures’ if road to Paphos scrapped

Elias Hazou

Warning after woman selling property that does not exist

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: North says will be at least two months before crossings open

Evie Andreou

Fisheries department book 10 for breaking fishing laws

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Works restart on Quirini bastion

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Teachers unions, data commissioner say distance learning violates rights

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign