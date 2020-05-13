Coronavirus: Data so far indicates second phase of easing can go ahead

Epidemiological data so far indicate that the second phase of easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus can go ahead, an expert said on Wednesday.

Lecturer of internal medicine and infection prevention and control at the European University of Cyprus, and member of the scientific committee on the pandemic, Constantinos Tsioutis told the Cyprus News Agency the situation looked good so far.

“We are in the second week of the first phase of lifting the measures, and we have not seen any tendency for higher numbers, any outbreaks. The findings are positive,” he said.

He added, however, that experts expected to have a better picture of the situation at the end of the week.

The scientific committee has set a number of epidemiological indexes, which will help it evaluate objectively the course of the epidemic.

A decisive point in further lifting the measures, he said, will be Friday’s meeting of the scientific committee with the president, which will evaluate the epidemiological picture and discuss in detail the measures of the second phase and if these can be implemented.

Tsioutis said the majority of people are disciplined, noting that many checks have taken place and a number of recommendations made but it looks like people are being careful.

Schools are a sensitive area and special care is required, he added.

Tsioutis said it looked like the virus was not common among children as findings from overseas have also indicated but close monitoring was still required to nip any potential outbreak in the bud.

Asked if the epidemic would subside in the summer, he said there was no reason to believe that weather conditions would hinder transmission of the virus.

What we need to do, he added, is to learn how to live with the virus.

“We have no reason to believe the virus will disappear in the summer or next winter, so we have to implement all these measures under any circumstances.”

The virus, he said, has indicated that it has a sensitivity to climatic conditions, according to experimental studies. However, there is no reason to believe that summer will change or affect the way the virus is spread.





