May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Flight on May 21 for Britons wanting to return to UK

By Nick Theodoulou00
the flight from Larnaca airport replaces one planned on May 15

British nationals in Cyprus can take an Aegean Air flight which will depart from Larnaca on May 21 if they wish to return to the UK, the British High Commission announced on Wednesday.

The announcement said that the flight is a replacement for the previously announced May 15 flight which was due to take place.

The Larnaca-Heathrow May 15 flight is now a cargo-only flight, but the May 21 flight (10:00am) is on the same route and open to passengers.

Those wishing to return to the UK must book their flight by sending an email to [email protected] and are reminded that the price is 320 euros, plus tax.

To reserve a seat include: full name, date of birth, British passport number, a contact number which Aegean can call and current location in Cyprus (north or south of the green line).

The British High Commission also said that those who had already booked the May 15 flight will not have to resubmit their details.

 



