May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: GC woman trapped north during pandemic can’t come back as ‘no space in quarantine’

By Evie Andreou00
A Greek Cypriot woman who is currently in the north was not allowed to cross to the south this week after being told there was no quarantine space for her, Turkish Cypriot media reported.

The woman, according to ‘state’ broadcaster BRT, who found herself in the north when the Covid-19 pandemic started, went to the Ayios Dhometios crossing on Tuesday but the Greek Cypriot side did not let her cross because there was no available space in quarantine.

The Cyprus Mail learned that she was told to return to the crossing on Friday.

BRT reported that this move by the Greek Cypriot side proved how baseless their statements were that they left five crossings open.

The media outlet was referring to statements by government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios last week, who commenting on the issue of Turkish Cypriots working in the south who currently cannot cross to get to work, said that it was the Turkish Cypriot side that banned entry through all crossings, whereas the government suspended the operations of only four of them, leaving five open (Ayios Dhometios, Ledra Palace, Limnitis, Strovilia and Pergamos).

Following this new development, it had become clear that the Greek Cypriot side’s were a lie, the report said.



