May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new shipment of supplies from China due on Wednesday

By George Psyllides00
File photo: CNA

Medical equipment and consumables are expected to arrive on a chartered cargo flight from China later Wednesday, according to the transport ministry.

The material is expected at Larnaca airport at 1.30pm on a flight chartered by the ministry.

It is carrying 36 tonnes of equipment including protective uniforms, show covers, disposable surgery clothing, and masks.



