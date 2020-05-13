May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tests start on students and teachers

By George Psyllides00
(Photo: CNA)

Health authorities started screening students and teachers in Nicosia who returned to school this week with testing expected to expand to other districts on Thursday.

The sampling started in Kykkos B lyceum in Engomi with around 80 students and teachers picked at random.

Education ministry official Nicolas Yiasoumis said it was part of 20,000 tests across the island that will cover all education levels.

The students were randomly picked and were tested in groups of five. Their parents had previously given their permission for the test.

The only ones who must be tested are the head teachers, the administrators, cleaners and the school messenger.

“For the rest of the people, including teachers, it is through random sampling with some choices based on age or if they belong to a vulnerable group – those who are not exempted from coming to school,” Yiasoumis said.

The screening is expected to be completed in the first week of June or the second.

“The schedule is defined by the labs based on the resources, and the contract they signed.”

 



